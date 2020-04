A total of 57 people violated the curfew between 27-28 April 2020 (until 6am). The Police Press Office has stated that 18 people broke the partial daytime curfew, 39 were out after 9pm at night, and 16 people went out onto the streets without wearing masks, despite the new ruling to do so.

The persons in question were arrested and police investigations into the incidents continue.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi