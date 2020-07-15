Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced that he will give testimony today, as part of the ongoing police investigation into the case of the private jet, which had flown a group of Turkish businessmen planning to invest in North Cyprus to Ercan, without respecting the health and safety measures in place for the Covid-19 epidemic. He added that he wants the findings to be completed as soon as possible and made public.

Following the public outrage that followed the arrival of the investors by private jet, the Minister of Tourism Ünal Üstel was sacked.

One of those involved in the debacle was chairman of Anex Tour, Neşet Koçkar. The Anex Tour Company was one of the bidders for the Lapta Hotel and Marina project. Since then, he issued an apology on behalf of the company and withdrew his bid.

The company which initially had had its bid accepted, Cyprus Arenco Investments Ltd., later withdrew following government delays over legal issues.

This means that tenders for the project will have to be re-launched.

Vatan