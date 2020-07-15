Latest Headlines

PM Tatar to Testify in Private Jet Investigation

1 hour ago
102 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Ersin Tatar - Head of UBP
Prime Minister Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced that he will give testimony today, as part of the ongoing police investigation into the case of the private jet, which had flown a group of Turkish businessmen planning to invest in North Cyprus to Ercan, without respecting the health and safety measures in place for the Covid-19 epidemic. He added that he wants the findings to be completed as soon as possible and made public. 

Following the public outrage that followed the arrival of the investors by private jet, the Minister of Tourism Ünal Üstel was sacked.

North Cyprus News - Site of Proposed Lapta Marina
Site of Proposed Lapta Marina Project

One of those involved in the debacle was chairman of Anex Tour, Neşet Koçkar. The Anex Tour Company was one of the bidders for the Lapta Hotel and Marina project. Since then, he issued an apology on behalf of the company and withdrew his bid.

The company which initially had had its bid accepted, Cyprus Arenco Investments Ltd., later withdrew following government delays over legal issues. 

This means that tenders for the project will have to be re-launched.

Vatan

Related Articles

Photo of Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

1 second ago
Photo of Flight Numbers From Turkey to Increase

Flight Numbers From Turkey to Increase

2 hours ago
Photo of New Case of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

New Case of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

15 hours ago
Photo of Greek Cypriots Violating Green Line Regulation: Akinci

Greek Cypriots Violating Green Line Regulation: Akinci

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker