President Mustafa Akıncı and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar met on Wednesday for a routine meeting.

The meeting which lasted for 30 minutes was held at the presidential palace.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that they had discussed domestic issues, the latest situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital project and the second economic relief package.

Tatar also reminded that no new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the country for the past two months and efforts to reopen ports as part of normalisation efforts were continuing.

“There could be complacency in the summer months but the public needs to be careful and continue to adhere to measures as we could be facing unexpected developments after opening up,” he said, warning that that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet.

Tatar underlined the importance of continuing to wear masks in public and maintaining social distancing.

He added that efforts to construct a pandemic hospital were also underway.

In a written statement after the meeting, President Mustafa Akıncı said that the recommendations and views of health experts should be taken into consideration when adopting political based decisions regarding the opening process to begin on July 1.

In a separate report on the meeting by ‘Yeniduzen’, President Mustafa Akıncı answered questions about the country’s agenda in an interview on BRT. Saying that they had discussed the issue related to the businessmen entering the country by private plane, Akıncı said that the public expects a satisfying and convincing explanation. He added that he would not comment on the issue until he had read the report both he and the prime minister were expecting.

BRT, Yeniduzen