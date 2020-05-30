Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, on Thursday, met with the Chairman of the British Residents’ Society Peter Wilkins and its Deputy Chairman Mike Diplock.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Tatar noted that there were over 1000 foreign nationals who resided in the TRNC who were unable to return to the country because of the coronavirus restrictions in place.

“We are aiming to repatriate all foreign nationals who reside permanently in the TRNC,” said Tatar, confirming that everyone returning to the country would be required to complete a 14-day quarantine period.

He added that the TRNC had been successful in containing the spread of the virus and would be promoting it as a virus-free destination.

“We shall be giving the world the message that the TRNC has a good health system. This is important,” Tatar said.

Chairman of the British Residents’ Society Peter Wilkins conveyed the problems of British expats who were unable to return to their homes in the TRNC.

Wilkins informed the Prime Minister of the work being carried out to repatriate the citizens and thanked him for the sensitivity he has shown towards their efforts.

“Many of our members currently in the UK want to return to the island. This is one of the best places we can live in peace and harmony,” he said.

BRTK