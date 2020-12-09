UBP Deputy Chairman Ersan Saner has presented the names of the members of the cabinet formed by the UBP-YDP-DP minority government to President Ersin Tatar.

They are as follows: Prime Minister: Ersan Saner

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Energy: Erhan Arıklı

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu

Minister of Interior: Kutlu Evren

Minister of Finance: Dursun Oğuz

Minister of National Education and Culture: Olgun Amcaoğlu

Minister of Tourism and Environment: Fikri Ataoğlu

Minister of Health: Ali Pilli

Minister of Labor and Social Security: Koral Çağman

Minister of Transport: Ünal Üstel

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources: Nazım Çavuşoğlu

BRTK