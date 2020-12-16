Turkish Cypriots who work in the south have been protesting about the closure of borders to the south to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The fact that workers on the British Bases and staff at Pile school are exempt, only fueled their anger further.

Their representatives had a meeting with Prime Minister Ersin Saner who said that they could be permitted to cross the border in Famagusta and Nicosia to resume their work, with the proviso that they remain in quarantine at a designated quarantine hotel. Currently, the borders remain closed to those working in the south until 25 December.

“We will accommodate your families and you in certain places to protect them“, Saner said, adding that the state would pay for the costs.

Prime Minister Saner, reminded them, however, the the Prime Ministry was not the final authority but rather the Health Committee on Infectious Diseases.

The workers said that they would gather this evening and decide if they would accept the offer.

