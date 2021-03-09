Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that he supports a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal solution based on political equality to the decades-long Cyprus problem. The British PM has rejected the two-state solution model as promoted by Turkey and President Ersin Tatar.

On Monday, Prime Minister Johnson had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which he emphasised the UK’s support for a solution to the Cyprus problem based on internationally recognised UN parameters.

Turkey said in a statement that a two-state solution would bring many opportunities and a win-win situation that would work.

Kibris Postasi