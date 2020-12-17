Prime Minister Ersan Saner paid a visit to Ercan Airport on Wednesday to inspect the progress on the new terminal building.

PM Saner, accompanied by Minister for Public Works and Communication Ünal Üstel and Minister for Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, toured the new terminal building and was briefed by the General Manager of T&T which is currently operating the airport, on the work being carried out. They also learned about the new PCR testing lab to be set up at the airport.

Prime Minister Saner said that he was there to inspect first-hand the progress of construction of the new terminal building and runway.

“We see here today that significant progress has been achieved and most of the airport and runway is near completion”, he said.

Saner, however, refrained from giving a date as to when the work will be completed.

“It’s difficult to give an exact date, particularly now with the pandemic. The firm responsible for the construction will be installing security systems at the airport which will take time ”, he said.

BRTK