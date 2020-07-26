There will be no question of implementing a seven-day quarantine period for arrivals from Turkey or South Cyprus, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said.

Last week, the Committee on Serious Infectious Diseases recommended that a mandatory seven-day quarantine rule be imposed on arrivals from Turkey and via South Cyprus.

Currently only people arriving from Category C countries must have a negative PCR test taken between 72-120 hours before arrival. They will be given a second PCR test when entering the country and will be quarantined at a quarantine center determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.

The Prime Minister noted that “Since July 1, approximately 24, 000 tests were made on those who entered the country, only 23 of them were positive, and this number was within acceptable limits.”

Tatar stated that “he believes that reopening the country will be completed successfully if all sectors and the public comply with the rules, and the necessary supervision and legal proceedings are made”.

Prime Minister Tatar said the following:

“Our government and everyone concerned are aware of the importance of health. But the economy is also important. Therefore, the opening process will be continued with the awareness that the fight against coronavirus continues. In this context, we are increasing our test capacity day by day and we will increase it further.

“18,000 people have come to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since July 1 by sea and by air.

“Approximately 24,000 tests were carried out on these arrivals and people in our country.

“A total of 23 positive cases were detected.

“Only seven of these cases are currently in our hospital and their condition is stable. None of them are in serious condition, we do not have any patients in intensive care.

“Five people were discharged from our hospital, 11 cases are still in our isolation hotel.

“The Outpatient Diagnosis Centre in Nicosia has been transformed into a 45-bed pandemic clinic.

“We have nearly 150 respirators, and so far we have no need to use any.

“As such, making statements that will cause panic and affect our country’s economy will not benefit our health or our people.

“Therefore, common sense calls on everyone to express once more that there is no need to implement a seven-day quarantine period for arrivals from Turkey or South Cyprus.

“I believe that the opening process will be completed successfully if all segments and the public comply with the rules, and the necessary supervision and legal proceedings are made. ”

Yeniduzen