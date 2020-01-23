A special committee has been set up by the Prime Ministry to investigate the eviction of six British ex pats from Lapta housing estate. The residents of the Greatstone 2 housing estate learned that they would be evicted after their homes were auctioned off. Kyrenia district court, last week made the order to recover the builder’s unpaid debts by selling off the whole estate.

A report will be made by the committee on the houses on the Greatstone 2 estate in Lapta and presented to Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

The committee, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Undersecretary Ömer Aydın Köseoğlu, will also include a member of the Prime Ministry’s Supervisory Board, the Central Bank Inspector, the representative of the Tax Office and the Prime Minister’s Legal and Political Affairs Manager.

According to the statement; The committee, which will hold talks with all relevant parties, will investigate the developments on the issue in detail and prepare a report, and will continue its activities with the aim of finding some middle ground between the parties involved.

Yeni Duzen