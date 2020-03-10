Following a meeting of the Council of Minister, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has announced the following measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So far only one German tourist has tested positive for the virus and she is now in isolation at Nicosia State Hospital.

1. Holiday has been declared until Sunday, March 15, 2020, including all schools, kindergartens and universities approved by the Ministry of Education. During this holiday, all school buildings and student transport vehicles will be disinfected by special technical teams.

2. Children’s festivals, children’s and youth camps and all school events and competitions are prohibited until 15 March 2020.

3. Mass transitions to be carried out from Southern Cyprus with buses exceeding 10 people for touristic trips, rites and similar purposes in the TRNC are suspended until 15 March 2020.

4. The quarantine implementation of the hotels where the coronavirus has been diagnosed continues. Quarantine will be lifted, depending on the situation.

5. Special teams formed by the Ministry of Health and civil defence teams have started to disinfect all customs crossing points.

6. Famagusta Municipality started to disinfect all touristic and historical sites within the borders of Famagusta district.

7. Charter Flights departing from Germany and France to the TRNC from abroad are temporarily suspended until April 1.

Yeni Duzen