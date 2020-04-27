Latest Headlines

Plans to Re-open Small Businesses on 4 May

Prime Minister – Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, spoke to TRT about the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

There are have been no new cases in the last seven days and the indications are that Covid-19 infections are declining. Tatar noted that as in some other countries, the planning process for normalisation has started in the TRNC.

Pointing to May 4 for the beginning of the normalisation process, Tatar said, “The relevant discussions are being held by our health and science boards.”

Tatar stated that normalisation will begin with small businesses that “have little or no contact” and gave examples of the businesses to be opened:

It is planned to open small businesses such as workshops, machine shops, carpentries. Food shops are already running. After that, the more crowded and then the most crowded ones will be opened.

Stating that the businesses he described as “the most crowded” are restaurants, cafes and entertainment centres, Tatar said that the schools will be opened last.

