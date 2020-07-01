Latest Headlines

Plans to Re-Green Quarry Sites Resurface

North Cyprus News - Besparmak - quarrying
Beşparmak Mountain Quarry

To address the environmental damage to the Beşparmak Mountains caused by quarrying, the North Cyprus Constructors Union prepared two plans to deal with the problem.

So far, these plans have been shelved because of political instability and the changes in government ministers

The constructors union says that these plans will overcome the damage to the environment created by the quarries

North Cyprus News - Cafer Gurcafer - President of TRNC Constructors Union
Cafer Gurcafer – President of TRNC Constructors Union

President of the union, Cafer Gurcafer, told Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris Gazetesi that one of the plans they prepared years ago was to set up a monopoly company or, if necessary, merge quarries under a partner company and plant trees in unused quarries. He said that they had been unable implement this plan because of the constant changes of the Minister of Tourism and Environment.

Gurcafer added that the second plan is to recycle construction waste and to use recycled materials to reduce demand for quarry products. He also said that they are preparing to put their plans back on the agenda, as the environmental damage and visual pollution caused by the quarries is very serious.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

