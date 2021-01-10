Prime Minister Saner met the President of the Cyprus Turkish Travel Agencies Association (KITSAB) Orhan Tolun and board members.

At the meeting, the prime minister pointed out that the efforts made by the travel agents’ union to develop tourism in the country’s travel sector are also very important in the currently difficult days.

Stating that tourism activities could not function compared to previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saner said, “We will continue to support tourism as much as we were able since the breakout of the virus in March 2020, in the light of the findings, you have made in this period.“

Prime Minister Ersan Saner also said that Turkey would give financial aid to support the tourism sector.

Saner stated that they will focus on what can be done in tourism and higher education in 2021 with the work to be carried out between the Prime Ministry and the relevant ministries.

Noting that a study had been carried out a study on how to start face-to-face education again at a meeting held with the country’s university rectors, Saner said that they plan to announce the results of the study to all countries as of the end of January.

Stating that people who have been vaccinated will be able to come to North Cyprus as of April 1, 2021. In this regard there will be a meeting with the communicable diseases supreme committee to discuss the arrival procedures for tourists.

The prime minister said, “Together with you, we feel and bear the responsibility of the TRNC’s competitive quality in tourism and how to pave the way. I hope 2021 will not be a lost year, ” he said.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Travel Agencies Association Orhan Tolun, spoke about the problems for tourism in general and travel agencies in particular.

He said that tourism agencies have been the only closed sector in the country since March 9, 2020, noting that they had not seen enough contribution to domestic tourism.

Tolun asked the government to prepare an aid package for them again by 31 June, 2021.

