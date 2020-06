An evacuation plane carrying around 160 TRNC citizens from the UK landed at Ercan Airport at around 10pm on Thursday night.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Tolga Atakan, said that 160 citizens from England and the remains of one person who had died in the UK had arrived in the country.

He added that they would spend 14 days in quarantine and thanked everyone who successfully coordinated and contributed to the challenging process.

Yeniduzen