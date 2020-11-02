Health Minister Ali Pilli has announced a pilot scheme to electronically tag passengers arriving by air which begins today.

In the pilot scheme, 250 will be tagged with an electronic wristband, in order to permit them to remain in quarantine in their own homes rather than stay in hotels and dormitories designated as quarantine centres.

The current Covid-19 rules state passengers coming from Category B countries, including the UK and Turkey, must spend seven days in quarantine, unless they are staying for three days or less, while those from Category C countries have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The government would like to save the state money by changing the quarantine system using hotels and student dormitories. Passengers arriving in North Cyprus have faced problems when arriving at hotels only to find there are no spaces. There have also been complaints at the conditions of the rooms and food quality provided by hotels for those in quarantine..

Health Minister Ali Pilli said if the pilot scheme was successful, it would be possible to increase flights to North Cyprus.

Commenting on the announcement, Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers’ Union head Dimağ Çağıner said: “This is a step in the right direction to making our society safer, but it will only work if the number of flights are also increased because there aren’t really many tourists coming here.

“At present, there are two flights a day to Ercan airport. For this to work there needs to be more than three flights from İstanbul and more flights from Ankara. It is not just about tagging people, it is about providing confidence to people and increasing the number of tourists visiting North Cyprus.”

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Today