North Cyprus News - Burnt VegetationA fire which broke out on private land in Tatlisu was started by a picnic fire.

Yesterday around four acres of land was burnt, with the loss of carob, olive, jumper trees and maquis, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The fire which broke out on private land on the Zambak Holiday Village estate was put out by firefighters and the use of a bulldozer.

According to the ministry, picnickers had inadvertently started the fire and had fled the scene without informing the authorities.

It took the use of six forest fire trucks, a bulldozer, two police fire trucks and water tankers to quench the blaze.

The authorities have asked people to report the license plate numbers of suspicious looking vehicles leaving the forest area to Alo 177 or Alo 155.

Yeniduzen

