Pharmacies will revert to winter opening hours from Monday, 13 September until May 15, 2022, BRT reported.

Winter Opening Hours

Nicosia, Famagusta, Kyrenia, Güzelyurt and Lapta-Alsancak-Karşıyaka regions.

Weekdays between 08.00 and 17.30.

Saturdays between 08.00-13.30.

Hours may vary at pharmacies in rural areas.

BRTK