Pharmacies will be open from 08.00 to 17.30 on weekdays and from 08.00 to 13.30 on Saturday until May 16.

Pharmacies on duty will be open between 08.00 and 00.00. The regulation on working hours of pharmacies came into force today.

According to the regulation for the period until May 16, pharmacies in Nicosia, Kyrenia, Famagusta, Güzelyurt and Lefke regions are open between 08.00 and 17.30 on weekdays and 08.00 -13.30 on Saturdays; Pharmacies on duty will be open between 08.00 and 00.00.

Pharmacies will be open between 08.00-17.30 on weekdays, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and between 08.00 and 13.30 on Thursday and Saturday from May 17, 2021 to September 12, 2021.

Pharmacies on duty will also be open between 08.00 and 00.00. There will be no on call system. Pharmacies in Karpaz and Mesarya regions are open on weekdays from 08.00 to 20.00, on Saturdays from 08.00 to 16.00; It will serve between 10.00 – 16.00 on Sundays, holidays and public holidays.

ISKELE REGION

Pharmacies in the İskele area will be open from 08.00 to 17.30 on weekdays and from 08.00 to 13.30 on Saturday until May 16, 2021. Pharmacies will serve from 08.00 to 17.30 on weekdays from 17 May 2021 to September 12, 2021, from 08.00 to 13.30 on Thursday and 08.00 to 13.30 on Saturday.

Pharmacies on duty in the Yeni Iskele area will be open between 08.00 and 20.00 on weekdays and the On-Call system will be valid from 20.00 to 22.00. Pharmacies are open on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm; opening hours on Sundays, holidays and public holidays are between 10.00 – 16.00.

Yeniduzen