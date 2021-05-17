Summer opening hours for pharmacies begin today and continue until 12 September.

Opening hours for Nicosia, Famagusta, Kyrenia, Güzelyurt and Lefke regions, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 08.00-17.30

Thursday and Saturday between 08.00-13.30.

Pharmacies on night duty will open between 17.30-00.00 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, between 13.30-00.00 on Thursday and Saturday, and 08.00-00.00 on Sunday.

Pharmacies will not provide On Call service during this period.

Mesarya and Karpaz regions summer pharmacy working hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 08.00-20.00 and Saturday 08.00-16.00.

On Sundays, Holidays and Public Holidays, only pharmacies on duty will serve between 10.00-16.00.

In the Iskele region, pharmacy hours are from 08:00 to 17:30 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and from 08:00 to 13:30 on Thursday and Saturday.

The working hours of pharmacies on night duty for the Iskele Region are 8:00-20:00 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 08: 00-16:00 on Saturday and 10:00-16: 00 on Sundays, holidays and public holidays.

Pharmacies in Iskele will offer an on-call system from 20:00 to 22:00 on weekdays .

The Turkish Cypriot Pharmacists Association also announced that patient admissions to pharmacies will continue within the framework of the epidemic measures applied during the pandemic period and that patients over 60 years of age with complaints of fever, cough and sneezing during the pandemic will be given priority.

BRTK