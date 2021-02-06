Pharmacies in Nicosia, Kyrenia and Famagusta will be divided into two groups and will work alternately between 08.00-15.30. Pharmacies in other districts will continue their normal operations.

This will continue until February 15.

It was stated that the decisions regarding pharmacies and pharmaceutical warehouses were amended for this period in order to meet the essential and urgent needs of the public and to reduce the risk of contamination as follows:

“All pharmacies in Nicosia, Kyrenia and Famagusta district centres where the population numbers are high, will be divided into two groups and will work alternately between 08.00-15.30. Pharmacies operating in regions other than the three district centres will continue their normal activities. In addition, the number of pharmacies on duty that will serve after 15.30 in all districts will be regulated by the Association of Pharmacists. Pharmacy warehouses will be able to serve between 11.00-15.00 hours“.

In the statement by the Pharmacists Association, it was stated that the shift and work schedule for the period of 6 February 2021 – 15 February 2021 can be followed on the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association website www.kteb.org , KT Pharmacists Union Mobile Application and Facebook account. English translation available, click red capital E in box at top of web page.

Yeniduzen