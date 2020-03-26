Permission to leave your home must now be obtain from the police through WhatsApp, the Police Press Officer has announced. Application can be made at your local police station but to avoid congestion and contact with others you can use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp message lines for the police are as follows:

0548 811 0155

0548 811 0156

0548 811 0157

0548 811 0158

The statement said after the declaration regarding measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) by the Council of Ministers, it has been pointed out that the persons who are under curfew must apply to the police for permission.

In order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in the police stations, prevent crowding and reduce contact, these permission applications will be received via WhatsApp established by the General Directorate of Police.

Those who want to apply for permission through WhatsApp message lines; will be able to apply to one of the above numbers on condition that they give their identity card/passport number and the purpose of their excursion outdoors.

Permission applications from via WhatsApp can be made between 06.00 – 18.00 on weekdays,

On Saturdays, it will be accepted between 07.00 – 13.00.

No written document will be given to those who apply for permission through WhatsApp. The police will respond to your request on the same number as to whether valid permission has been granted.

Apart from these, those who wish will also be able to apply for permission by applying to police stations in person.

Gundemkibris.com