A plane carrying 177 passengers skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday, crashing into a road.

Firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, however, no immediate casualties have been reported in the accident.

The plane belonging to Pegasus airlines arriving from the Western city of İzmir suffered serious damage to the fuselage, which broke into three pieces.

Passengers were evacuated through the gaps in the fuselage after the plane caught fire, a report said.

Footage appearing to show a plane overrunning the runway at the Istanbul airport has been shared on social media

All flights to Sabiha Gökçe airport have been diverted to Istanbul airport following the incident, Hürriyet daily said.

Ahval, Kibris News Agency