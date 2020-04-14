Latest Headlines

Pegasus Extends Flights Ban Until 15 May

North Cyprus News - Pegasus 2 - GenevaPegasus Airlines has extended its suspension of all flights until 15 May.

The company had cancelled all domestic flights from 29 March until 30 April following the instructions from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation in line with the additional measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision has been taken to extend the flight ban until mid-May.

It was stated that alterations to cancelled flights can be made through flypgs.com and the Pegasus Mobile App.

The statement from the company is as follows:

It is free to change your ticket to open. You can use your open ticket for 1 year on any route you wish. If you do not use your open ticket, you will be entitled to a free refund two months after the flight bans are lifted.”

Turkish Airlines flights have also been cancelled until May 1.

 

Yeniduzen

 

