A 57-year-old woman was struck down by a car while she was attempting to cross the Kyrenia-Lapta main road last night, BRT reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Leyla Watt (57) was crossing the road at the site of the Yavuz Landing monument when she was hit by a car driven by Ali Bayırbaşı (24) who was heading towards Kyrenia.

She was seriously injured and taken to Kyrenia State Hospital but died on the way.

The police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

BRTK