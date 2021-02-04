PCR testing is temporarily suspended because of the excess demand which testing laboratories are unable to meet.

According to the information obtained by Kibris Postasi, PCR tests, which have been suspended throughout the country, will resume following an announcement by the Ministry of Health. The numbers testing centres will be increased to avoid overcrowding.

According to the information obtained, the private sector will also be included in the screening programme.

There are enough PCR test kits, there are no problems in this regard, it has been reported. Meanwhile an additional concern is the “contamination risk” due to the numbers of people gathering for tests in just three centres.

Additionally, the PCR test, which is required once a week for those who work between districts and open workplaces, has been postponed.

Kibris Postasi