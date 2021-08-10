Following the issue of North Cyprus having no access to an EU ‘vaccination certificate’ – Safe Pass, there now now problems with the validity of PCR tests performed in the north, Yeniduzen reported. It has emerged that PCR tests performed in the north will not be recognised abroad.

Cyprus Airlines issued a warning saying that “According to the circular from the government of the Republic of Cyprus, the PCR test and vaccination certificate obtained from Northern Cyprus are not valid“.

The authorities of Larnaca Airport Operator Hermes and Cyprus Airways, reached by Kanal SIM, confirmed that the PCR tests are invalid, as well as the vaccination certificate obtained from Northern Cyprus, especially on flights to England.

Turkish Cypriot Co-Chair of the Bi-Communal Health Committee Cenk Soydan told KANAL SIM, that they are waiting for news from the Presidency regarding the issue, while Presidential Spokesperson Berna Çelik Doğruyol said that necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Presidential Special Representative Ergün Olgun argued that vaccination cards issued in the north should be accepted.

Greek Cypriot Co-Chair of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee Leonidas Filaktu has stated that the decision belonged to the airline companies and the government was not responsible for the decision.

Yeniduzen