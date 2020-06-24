The cost of a PCR test for Covid-19 will be 300 TL (£35). Tests will be performed free of charge for Turkish Cypriots who work, study or go for medical reasons to South Cyprus.

Deputy Health Minister Ali Çaygür told Turkish Cypriot News Agency (TAK), that those wishing to take the PCR test should apply to the Diagnostic Centre at Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Noting that the test results will be delivered on the same or the following day, Çaygür reminded citizens that they must bring the test results with them along with the receipt [when crossing the border.] He added that those who study or go to the south for medical reasons can have the test at no cost. He clarified that between 200 – 600 tests will be performed per day.

Vatan also reports that the Minister of Health Ali Pilli stated that yesterday, 76 tests were performed for Covid-19 in the TRNC and no case was found.

As of yesterday, a total of 36,084 laboratory tests had been performed and 108 people tested positive for the disease. 104 were treated and 4 patients died.

