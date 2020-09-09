Latest Headlines

Passengers Face Quarantine Chaos at Ercan

2 hours ago
566 Less than a minute
Passengers Arriving at Ercan Airport Wait For Quarantine Accommodation

Passengers arriving at Ercan Airport in the early hours of the morning are being forced to wait in the car park because no quarantine accommodation has been arranged for them.

Last week, the Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy announced that flight numbers to North Cyprus were to be increased initially, to 12 per day.

Passengers are confused by the rules that are frequently changed, and have been left to fend for themselves..

One month ago, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘T-Vine’ reported the following:

The Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry scored a new low after 22 passengers arriving at Ercan Airport from Britain were left stranded without food and drink in a car park for over five hours due to all approved quarantine hotels being full.

“A lack of forward planning by Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli and his team meant those arriving on Turkish Airlines flight TK970 from Istanbul in the early hours of Saturday, 8 August, could not be accommodated.

“The affected passengers, who landed at Ercan Airport at 02.25 in the morning, included families with young children, the elderly and minors.

According to reports, hotels in North Cyprus are only at 25 percent occupancy. The Ministry of Health will need to up its game if more people are permitted to enter North Cyprus as passengers from Category B and C countries will need to quarantine for seven and 14 days respectively, as indicated by a recent rule change.

Kibris Postasi, T-Vine

