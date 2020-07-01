Latest Headlines

Passenger Ferry Trips Limited to Two Per Day

Kyrenia Tourism Port

As ports reopen today, the number of passengers arriving by sea has been reduced.

The only port which will take ferry passengers is Kyrenia Tourism Port, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation has said.

Numbers permitted to arrive from two ferry crossings will be 75 each.

The transport minister, Tolga Atakan said: “There is a daily limit of 75 passengers per day for each ferry company. In other words, 150 passengers will arrive daily by sea.

Noting that there will be no passenger transportation from Famagusta Port, Atakan stated that only Kyrenia Port will be used in the first instance.

All health and safety measures will be taken at the port, he added.

Yeniduzen

