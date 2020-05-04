The partial daytime curfew, which was implemented on 31 March as part of the measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak, has ended today.

With the decision of the Council of Ministers, the inter-regional travel restriction was removed as of 06:00 in the morning.

On Sundays, the ban on “partial curfew” remains in place. The full curfew between 21.00-06.00 at night will last until May 15.

Obligation to wear a mask will continue.

Pharmacies and banks are returning to normal working hours from today.

The closure of places such as schools, kindergartens, classrooms, and study centres was extended until May 15.

Cinema, theatre, collective events, weddings, sports competitions will continue to be banned until May 15.

Public Services

In the public sector, until May 15, there will be no normal working order in public sector, but services will be provided on the basis of need in the flats required by the ministries in the rotation order.

The current situation will continue in the ministries of police, health, security, Civil Defence, Civil Aviation, Finance, Firefighting, Labour and Transport, but until May 15, public officials can be called by their supervisors to fulfil the tasks deemed necessary on the basis of rotation.

In this process, the necessary flexibility will be shown for those in the risk group, such as working from home.

If there is a possibility, public works will be done according to an appointment system.

The number of people who can be in a building at the same time will be restricted, hygiene, distance, mask wearing rules will be observed.

Ministries will be responsible for their implementation and the circular of the Ministry of Health will be followed.

Collective meetings, activities such as collective iftar, sahur and tarawih will not be allowed due to Ramadan.

Workplaces that Remain Closed

With the decision of the Council of Ministers, until May 15 restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, patisseries, buffets, tourism sector, hotels, casinos, betting offices, all other entertainment places, gyms, fitness centres, public transportation, wedding halls, dance schools, massage parlours, market places (including those of the municipalities), hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, theatres, cinemas, coffee shops, restaurants, sports clubs, playgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed.

It was noted that, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and providing the necessary tests of the employees, restaurants, cafes and buffets can start take-out service from 11 May.

