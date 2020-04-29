Following a six-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers this morning, the current restrictions have been partially modified. The ban on travel from one district to another has been lifted and the partial curfew will be removed on May 4, except on Sundays, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Ozersay has announced.

From 6 am on Monday, May 4, the ban on travel between districts will be lifted. On Sundays, the partial curfew will continue to be implemented. The full night-time curfew, which operates between 9pm at night and 6am was extended until May 15.

Restaurants, bakeries, cafes and buffets will remain closed until May 15. However, as of May 11, take-out service will start on the condition that owners will test their own employees.

The reopening of businesses such as the tourism sector, entertainment venues, bars, cinemas, hairdressers and barbers, wedding venues, night clubs, betting offices and casinos will be announced by the Ministry of Economy and the criteria will be announced.

The Council of Ministers extended the dates of some restrictions which were due to end on April 30.

The ban on arrivals into North Cyprus by sea was extended until 15 May.

Permission to enter the TRNC by sea will continue for those who went abroad for health purposes, even if they were able to do so, such as funerals or referrals.

The night-time curfew was extended until May 15.

Working hours of supermarkets will continue to be limited until May 15 until 8pm.

During the partial curfew that will be applied on Sundays, only supermarkets, butchers, pharmacies and gas stations can be visited.

As of May 4, pharmacies will return to their normal working hours and bank working hours will return to normal.

Closure of schools, kindergartens, classrooms, and study centres was extended until May 15. Cinema, theatre, collective events, weddings, use of Gyms, picnic areas and sports competitions will continue to be banned until May 15.

Travel on public transport continues to be banned.

Criteria such as customer registration, disinfectants, mask, and the social distance rule will remain in place.

Businesses that do not follow the rules will be shut down. Those which do not comply will be fined or closed.

Yeniduzen