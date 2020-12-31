According to new measures announced yesterday in an effort to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases, partial curfew comes into effect. As of New Year’s Eve, it is not permitted to be out on the streets between 10pm and 5am.

The mandate approved by the Council of Ministers on the partial curfew which will be in force from tonight until January 4, was published in the Official Gazette last night.

In the mandate, “Within the framework of the decision of the Contagious Diseases Supreme Committee, private sector employees working in order to meet basic needs and employees who will perform essential services for the public (police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, health workers district governorships, etc.) are exempt from partial curfew, individuals other than these persons must comply with the partial curfew.”

Criminal proceedings will be brought against those who do not comply with the partial curfew within the framework of the current legislation.

The new measures announced yesterday evening by the Ministry of Health and then by Prime Minister Ersan Saner were taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee, which convened the previous evening, after the increased number of cases at the 9 Eylül Primary School, and were approved by the government.

In accordance with the precautions, the semester break in primary and secondary education was brought forward to 4-15 January.

As of today, all those coming from South Cyprus, except diplomats, will be subject to quarantine until January 10.

Yeniduzen