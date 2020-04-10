The Council of Ministers has decided that businesses will remain closed in North Cyprus until April 30. However, public employees can be called to work by the decision of their superiors. Schools will also be on holiday until April 30.

While the ‘partial curfew’ in the country was extended until April 17, it was announced that the prohibition on travel to and from towns was extended by another week until April 17, with the full curfew applied after 9pm at night.

Special measures taken in Karpaz were more specific; In villages other than Erenköy, Siphai and Dipkarpaz, the same rules will be applied as in other parts of the country.

A decision was made to grant 1,700 TL to support TRNC students living abroad for the next two months.

The government has not been able to make a decision on private sector salary support. Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay announced that a draft regulation on local labour employment support has been prepared, but the Council of Ministers will make the final decision tomorrow.

The Council of Ministers has concluded and Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister announced the decisions.

The full curfew will continue in Erenköy, Sipahi and Dipkarpaz in the Karpaz region. Entrance and exit of these three villages will be police controlled. Apart from this, other areas in the Karpaz region will observe the same rules as in other parts of the country.

By 30 April, entrance to the TRNC by land or sea will be open only to citizens.

The Ministry of Health will conduct a study and publish a circular to determine general procedures. With this circular, transactions can be made in banks, GSM companies’ payment points, public institutions that are open and general procedures will be determined by the Ministry of Health.

Despite not meeting the scholarship criteria, students abroad will receive 1700 TL support each month.

The ministry of economy and energy and the scientific council and healthcare professionals will come together. If certain private sector institutions are to be opened at the end of one week, decisions by the ministry of health, economic and science boards together.

