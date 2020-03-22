The Cabinet has announced a partial curfew that will come into force as of midnight tonight.

By virtue of the authority granted to it by Article 2 of the Curfew Law (chapter 156) the Council of Ministers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with a view to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), declares the enforcement of a partial curfew period of 14 days commencing at midnight on the 23rd March 2020 with the exceptions mentioned below:

Within the framework of the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on measures regarding the Coronavirus all individuals, with the exception of private sector personnel who are permitted to work towards addressing basic needs as well as public sector personnel who provide crucial services (police, fire department, municipalities, civil defense, district offices ect) will be subjected to the partial curfew.

All individuals who do not fall under the category of exempt persons mentioned in paragraph 1, may only leave their residences to seek goods and services provided by those private and public personnel who-are permitted to work as stated in paragraph 1, and must return to their residence as soon as their needs have been met. They shall not leave their premises for any other purpose.

In line with the legislation in force, criminal prosecution will be carried out against those who violate the partial curfew.

BRTK