The Deputy Chief Physician of the new pandemic in Nicosia Dr Deren Oygar, has expressed grave concern about the rate that the newly-built hospital is filling up with Covid-19 patients.

She called on the government to impose tighter restrictions to avoid hospital staff being overwhelmed.

Currently there are 24 intensive care beds in the new hospital, 14 of which were occupied by patients seriously ill with the coronavirus, that number has fallen to 12. There are 76 other beds, 42 of which are already occupied as of Tuesday evening, Dr Oygar said.

She said that state bureaucracy is slowing down recruitment of more doctors and nurses.

Emphasising that the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee on Contagious should be followed, and that district mayors had drawn attention to the importance of economic support during the lockdown.

It was seen that the increase in cases in some regions could not be prevented even with a lockdown. There have been increasing cases in the Lapta region, whose mayor stated that they had asked for more PCR tests, but there were no tests available in the region because health teams were busy elsewhere.

Yeniduzen