Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, who is on the campaign trail as an independent candidate in the Presidential elections, has said that if he is elected, he will lobby for direct trade between the UK and the TRNC.

Speaking on Kanal T, he recalled that direct trade with the UK ended with a ruling by the European Court in 1994, Özersay said, “We were able to sell our products to the UK with our own certificates for 20 years before 1994. Direct trade was banned by the European Court’s decision in 1994. We were seriously damaged by this“.

Özersay said that the TRNC has been presented with a trading opportunity as Britain is leaving the EU, and that Britain will not be bound by the decisions of the European Court, and thus will not be affected by the decision taken against the TRNC in 1994. He noted that there is a need for a president who can take the initiative in this matter.

By proactively discussing the subject with British diplomats, which will require support from Turkey, a special representative will be required, who will constantly follow up the issue on behalf of the president.

Finding New Markets is as Important as the Cyprus Problem

Özersay said the following:

“If I take office, I will appoint a special representative for this issue. Because it is very important that we find new markets as much as a solution to the Cyprus problem. Britain is the most important trading partner when it leaves the EU. Therefore, it is important to seek support from Turkey. I am confident that I will succeed in paving the way for direct trade. “

Kibris Postasi