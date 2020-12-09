Former Deputy Prime Minister and former leader of the People’s Party (HP) Kudret Özersay in a first assessment of the UBP-DP-YDP minority government and said, “This makeshift structure will not last long“.

Özersay shared the following on social media:

“This must be exactly what is called “makeshift”. I do not think that not only society but even the supporters of the political parties that have collaborated will be able to absorb this. The crooked ship is not even on the right journey, the crooked ship as you know, the crooked voyage, the makeshift structure … It won’t go too far”.

Meanwhile, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhurman, also criticised the new government, saying that it was formed because of actions performed by Turkey. He also warned that there will be problems if the new government grants new nationalities and distributes land in industrial zones.

