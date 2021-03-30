Chairman of the People’s Party (HP), Kudret Özersay, has hit out at the government’s planned 15 percent increase in the cost of electricity.

A post on his social media account read: “Switch to gas in electricity production, but do not change to gas by saying that I will make it cheaper“.

Özersay’s post read as follows:

“The government announced exactly three months ago on December 24, 2020 that it “had started work” to make electricity cheaper. In March, another statement came from the government: a 15% increase in electricity is coming soon”.

The HP Chairman accused the government of populism for promising cheaper electricity and then later on announcing a 15 percent hike in the cost.

AjanCyprus