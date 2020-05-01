The University of Oxford has announced that it has signed an agreement with the UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to make the candidate corona virus vaccine candidate, which is currently being tried, ready for use. In a written statement, the university stressed that the clinical trials of the vaccine have been carried out and that if it is proven to be fully effective against coronavirus, it will begin production immediately.

As part of this partnership between AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the vaccine candidate will be available worldwide if successful.

International partners will be worked with to distribute the vaccine rapidly in low and middle income countries. Both sides of the agreement stated that they are not for profit, they are budgeting for production and distribution only.

“Our partnership with AstraZeneca will be a major force in combating the epidemic in the coming years,” said Oxford University Medical Professor Sir John Bell. When we have an effective approved vaccine, we will be in a strong state against coronavirus”

The first clinical trial results of the vaccine are expected to be clarified in June, production will begin immediately after a positive result is obtained and approval from the necessary authoritarian.

Additionally, scientists worldwide are working on vaccination to combat Covid-19.

Finally, the potential vaccine developed by two German and US-based firms against the virus are being used in human trials.

So far, clinical trials of eight vaccines have started. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that new research has begun in efforts to stop the virus that infects more than 3.5 million people worldwide, and that 83 corona virus vaccines have been developed worldwide.

The WHO stated that “Six of the vaccines developed started clinical tests on humans, three of the six potential vaccines are being tested in China”.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi