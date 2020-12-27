Bicycles that Famagusta Municipality have provided for the use of visitors to Varosha/Maraş, can be used again after being disinfected against the spread of the coronavirus. According to the statement made by Famagusta Municipality, 600 bicycles, which were put into service again in Maraş, are disinfected after each use.

The bicycles, which are available to tour Maraş, can be rented from the bike station for 10TL for two hours, by paying by credit card only.

According to Kibris Postasi, 70,000 people have visited Varosha in the last two months.

BRTK, Kibris Postasi