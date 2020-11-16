South Cyprus Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Prodromos Prodromou, has said that by 10 November, a total of 223 cases of Covid-19 were found in 31 schools in Limassol alone .

He said that the coronavirus epidemic had created emergency conditions and it was not possible to forecast what would happen by the end of the school year.

The minister said that preparations for online education were being made because of the high number of students in quarantine in both Limassol and Paphos.

Minister Prodromou said that he understood the frustration and anger caused by the closure of schools in both towns but there was no other option.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the number of people in South Cyprus who had died from the virus between 8-15 November was 14. The total number of deaths in the south attributed to Covid-19, is 46. In North Cyprus, where infection rates have been far lower, there have been five deaths.

Yeniduzen