Five unions including two healthworkers’ unions, have organized a temporary stoppage of some medical services at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

The Turkish Physicians Union (TIP-İŞ), Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES), Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KTAMS), Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KAMUSEN), TRNC Public Workers Union (PUBLIC- İŞ) are suspending certain services between 09:00 and 12:00 today because the government has not addressed the the deficiencies in the health care system.

They issued the following statement:

“Due to the problems we have brought up several times in the meeting we held today as the union boards of health organizations, and finally the government, which we warned once again on July 2, 2020, the Peace Mental and Neurological Diseases Hospital between 09.00-12.00 on July 7, 2020. and Nicosia An action decision was taken to stop the outpatient and operating room services at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Services will continue to cover emergencies, inpatients, oncology, Thalassemia, dialysis and 112 emergency services.

Our demands are:

Preparation of a separate fully-fledged pandemic hospital Completing the training and organization of the teams that will serve in Pandemic hospital Adequate intake of antiviral drugs with high efficacy in the treatment protocols recommended by the World Health Organization according to the population and the number of possible patients Providing adequate personal protective equipment for all healthcare professionals To inform hospital administrations and unions regularly in terms of drug and material inventory for pandemic preparation. To eliminate the deficiencies required to prevent disruption of health services, especially intensive care patients other than Covid-19 and referral to external centres. Stop quarantined entry from high-risk countries until these arrangements are made

If the necessary improvements are not made in the public health centres by the government, we will take further action.”

Yeniduzen