The opposition political parties issued a joint statement yesterday stating that they will not return to witness a government that continues to leave parliament out of the management of the crisis brought on by Covid-19.

The statement was signed by the leaders of the Turkish Republican Party (CTP), Tufan Erhurman, the Rebirth Party (YDP), Erhan Arikli, the Democratic Party (DP), Fikri Ataoglu and the Socialist Republic (TDP) Cemal Özyiğit..

The statement said that the government had completely abandoned the consultational process with the opposition and continued to ignore the opposition and parliament, even over decisions that reached the limits of violating the law and the constitution.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeni Bakis’ writes that former finance minister Serdar Denktaş said the ship’s economy would sink due to the countless mistakes made and added that the government had 1.5 billion TL at its disposal that could help make people’s lives easier.

Yeniduzen, Yeni Bakis