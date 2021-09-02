Work on the new terminal at Ercan Airport is going ahead at full speed and the aim is to open on November 15, Minister of Public Works and Transport Resmiye Canaltay, stated, Yeniduzen reported.

The minister told TAK news agency that “The Ministry of Public Works and Transport is rapidly fulfilling its duties and obligations for the completion of the construction of the new Ercan Airport Terminal, which will be the TRNC’s gateway to the world and the most modern building in the region in air transportation“.

Her ministry is working in close consultation with the building contractor and the Development and Financial Cooperation Office at the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia, she said. Technical inspections and studies are routinely carried out together with the experts of the Republic of Turkey State Airports Authority, Minister Canaltay said.

Canaltay said that 70 percent of the construction work at the new terminal had been completed. However, there had been delays over the past two years because of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to open the new Ercan Airport for service on November 15. Even if our new airport will not open at full capacity on November 15, a much wider and more comfortable travel experience will be had than at the current terminal”, the minister said.

