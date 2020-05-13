Both Cypriot communities on the island have suffered a great deal of financial damage because of the need to close the border crossing points after the outbreak of Covid-19 across Cyprus, a written statement issued yesterday by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KTTO) read.

The Chamber of Commerce points out the need to hold discussions and prepare for when, how and under what conditions the border will be reopened. It said that opening of the crossing points will significantly contribute to overcoming the difficulties caused by the economic crisis and the recovery of the economy.

The statement said the economic downturn would worsen if border checkpoints were not opened, because tourism would only improve to a limited extent due to a lack of flights.

It is also reported that 1,500 Turkish Cypriots have been working in the south of Cyprus and their families are facing great difficulties for months. Many of them have not received any support from the TRNC government because they are not registered with the social security system in the north. It is noted that despite information that these people could benefit from some support packages from the south of the island, reports in the press stated that there were practical difficulties in implementing these packages.

The statement also said that the Turkish Cypriot Presidency, and in particular the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health, together with its counterpart in the south must determine the safest conditions in terms of health for the opening of the border. In conclusion, it is argued that the prime minister’s office and the foreign ministry should determine their position on this issue as soon as possible and inform the public.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi