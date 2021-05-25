The Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen held a demonstration and march demanding the reopening of the border crossing between the north and south. Releasing a press statement at the Büyük Han, the Chamber of Tradesmen then walked to the Lokmacı crossing point, Yeniduzen reported.

A number of shop owners from the Arasta shopping precinct also took part in the action. A banner saying “Open the Doors Now” was hung up. CTP Members of Parliament Asım Akansoy and Fikri Toros also participated in the action and supported it.

The General Coordinator of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen, Hürrem Tulga said:

“The region’s tradesmen have been dragged into a quagmire, they have become impoverished“.

He noted that tradesmen have encountered serious problems since the pandemic broke out 15 months ago. He said that they had, however, remained silent because of the crisis.

Tulga added that there is no reason not to reopen the border crossing after 15 months He argued that tradesmen who have paid taxes and contributed added value since 1974, have been ignored.

The President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen, Mahmut Kanber said that they had been struggling for the past 15 months. He said that even though the chamber had advised the government, there has been no forward planning for the reopening of the border crossings. Priority had been given to admitting tourists at Ercan Airport, he said.

Kanber pointed out that both communities and the North Cyprus economy would benefit if the crossings are opened. He added, however, that even if only the Lokmacı crossing is opened, tradesmen across the country need to be remembered and supported.

