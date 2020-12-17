A federal solution to the Cyprus problem is no longer sustainable, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish settlement promotes a two-state solution based on equal sovereignty in line with the realities on the island.

Common ground should be reached for a new negotiation process to be launched, he added.

On 1 December, President Ersin Tatar had also informed Mrs Lute during their meeting that from now on, discussions regarding a two-state model based on sovereign equality needed to take place in Cyprus.

BRTK