Only TRNC Citizens May Use Ercan Airport – Updated

1 day ago
North Cyprus News - Passengers arrive - ErcanAccording to an information note (NOTAM) issued by the Ministry of Transport to the airlines, Ercan Airport will be closed to passengers except for “TRNC citizens, their spouses and their dependents” between 16-20 September.

In the statement made by the Ministry of Transport to Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’, it was said that “Only TRNC citizens will be able to use the airport between 16-20 September.” 

Update: During the restriction period, there will be a total of two flights per day by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus to Ercan.

Cyprus Mail reports that foreign spouses of Turkish Cypriot citizens can only travel during the restricted period if accompanied by their spouse.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail

