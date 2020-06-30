Latest Headlines

Only 300 PCR Tests Available For Tourists

3 hours ago
512 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - PCR TestFollowing the furore caused by a government decision to permit visitors from Turkey to enter the TRNC with a negative PCR test certificate, a decision which was later changed to requiring a second PCR test on arrival, the government is facing difficulties because it can only provide 300 PCR tests for Covid-19 per day at the airport.

A number of flights have had to be cancelled and between 1-10 July, there will be only two flights a day to Ercan. One will be operated by Pegasus and the other by Turkish Airlines, the director of the civil aviation department Mustafa Sophie said.

They will be able to conduct 300 only but could handle between 350-400 passengers, he added. 

Passengers from Turkey on arrival at the ports must agree to self-isolate after they take the test and wait for the results of testing. Medical professionals, unions and politicians from all camps have been demanding that visitors from Turkey remain in quarantine for 14 days because of the second wave of new cases of Covid-19 recorded on the mainland.

 

Diyalog, LGC News

Related Articles

Photo of Turkish Cypriots Snubbed by EU Rep’s Visit to South

Turkish Cypriots Snubbed by EU Rep’s Visit to South

2 seconds ago
Photo of Cruise Ship Passengers in Kyrenia Quarantined

Cruise Ship Passengers in Kyrenia Quarantined

19 hours ago
Photo of Visitor From Turkey Tests Positive for Covid-19

Visitor From Turkey Tests Positive for Covid-19

23 hours ago
Photo of Crocodile Fish Found in Gonyeli Reservoir

Crocodile Fish Found in Gonyeli Reservoir

24 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker