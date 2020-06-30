Following the furore caused by a government decision to permit visitors from Turkey to enter the TRNC with a negative PCR test certificate, a decision which was later changed to requiring a second PCR test on arrival, the government is facing difficulties because it can only provide 300 PCR tests for Covid-19 per day at the airport.

A number of flights have had to be cancelled and between 1-10 July, there will be only two flights a day to Ercan. One will be operated by Pegasus and the other by Turkish Airlines, the director of the civil aviation department Mustafa Sophie said.

They will be able to conduct 300 only but could handle between 350-400 passengers, he added.

Passengers from Turkey on arrival at the ports must agree to self-isolate after they take the test and wait for the results of testing. Medical professionals, unions and politicians from all camps have been demanding that visitors from Turkey remain in quarantine for 14 days because of the second wave of new cases of Covid-19 recorded on the mainland.

Diyalog, LGC News